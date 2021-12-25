bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 4.9% Higher

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. 5,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,623,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $799.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 278.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.