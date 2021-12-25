Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

