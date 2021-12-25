Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 6,107 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.85 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

