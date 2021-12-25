BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €69.00 ($77.53) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($61.80) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.