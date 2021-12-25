Boosted Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,737.62 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $152,737.62 and approximately $20,964.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

