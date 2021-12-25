Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

