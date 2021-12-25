Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

