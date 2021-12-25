Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

