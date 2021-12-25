Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.28.

NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

