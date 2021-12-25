Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.28.
NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
