Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Rise in restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of company sales — was 10.4% compared with 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. High debt is a concern for the company. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s margin is likely to be impacted by higher food and beverage and labor costs. However, Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives. The company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.95.

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Brinker International has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

