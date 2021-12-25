Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom stock opened at $664.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

