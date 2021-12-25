Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. 393,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,828. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

