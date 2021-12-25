Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 936,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,066. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

