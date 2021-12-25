Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after buying an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

