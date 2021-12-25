Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post $680.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.60 million to $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,934. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

