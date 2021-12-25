Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $168.20 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $145.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

