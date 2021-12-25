Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

PAYC traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $423.83. 146,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,850. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.57. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

