Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

