Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Marcus reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.