Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to announce sales of $281.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the lowest is $272.01 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million.

UP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE UP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 1,606,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

