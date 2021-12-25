Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BCLI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 864,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

