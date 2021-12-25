Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

