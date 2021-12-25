Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,014. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.