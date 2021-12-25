Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,014. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.