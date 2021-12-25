Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Community reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,753. The company has a market cap of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.