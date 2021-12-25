Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Community reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.
FCCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,753. The company has a market cap of $154.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
