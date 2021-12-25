Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $121.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 728,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

