Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $856.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

