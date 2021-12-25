Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $97.60

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

CDNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. CareDx has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

