Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Target Price at $10.19

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 201,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.