Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $53.58

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

