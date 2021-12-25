Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $136.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

