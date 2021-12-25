Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €19.50 ($21.91) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of PBSFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

