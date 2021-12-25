Brokers Set Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 508.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 506,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

