Brokers Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $48.61 on Friday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

