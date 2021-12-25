Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 449,447 shares.The stock last traded at $35.45 and had previously closed at $35.27.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

