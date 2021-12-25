BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,267.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $265,390.39 and $6,267.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.43 or 0.07963016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,939.84 or 1.00047368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.