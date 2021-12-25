Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

CZR stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

