CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.86. 496,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,216. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

