Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 119,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,219. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

