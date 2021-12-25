Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

