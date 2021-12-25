Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 68.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 52,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.6% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

