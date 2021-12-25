Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,174 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after buying an additional 259,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after buying an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.