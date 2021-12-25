Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 24,865 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.84.

