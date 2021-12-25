Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,205 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 347,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

