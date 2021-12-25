Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Gap Up to $46.64

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $48.00. Camden National shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $715.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

