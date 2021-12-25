Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

