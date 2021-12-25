Canaccord Genuity Lowers Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of JOSMF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Josemaria Resources has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

