Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

