CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CarMax were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

