Carnival Co. & plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.