Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives $63.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.66. 255,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

